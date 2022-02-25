Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,935,000 after buying an additional 228,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after buying an additional 128,577 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,266,000 after buying an additional 114,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,717,000 after buying an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,079. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

