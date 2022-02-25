Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,935,000 after buying an additional 228,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after buying an additional 128,577 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,266,000 after buying an additional 114,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,717,000 after buying an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,079. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.34.
Halozyme Therapeutics Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
