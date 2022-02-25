Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,439. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

