Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,652 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.98 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.01 and a 200-day moving average of $160.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

