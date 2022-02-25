Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 163,413 Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Pure Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Pure Cycle by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 310,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

PCYO opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%.

About Pure Cycle (Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.