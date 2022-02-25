Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,753 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after buying an additional 304,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after buying an additional 126,233 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after buying an additional 792,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,520,000 after purchasing an additional 513,739 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,657. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

