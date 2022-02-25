Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,923 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.59 and a 200 day moving average of $166.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.