Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,784 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $357,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.69.

KEYS opened at $158.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,411 shares of company stock worth $38,795,210. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.