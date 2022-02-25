Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Meta Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 202,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

