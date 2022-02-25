Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NVR by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVR by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,780,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $4,773.00. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,131. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,407.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5,234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $76.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,437.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

