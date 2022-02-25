Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $611.64 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $619.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.46.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
