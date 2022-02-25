Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $90.17. 9,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,538. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

