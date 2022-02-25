Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

S&P Global stock opened at $382.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.88 and its 200 day moving average is $441.60. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $325.50 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

