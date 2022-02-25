Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Issues Earnings Results

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

NYSE:TECK traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 397,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Teck Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Teck Resources by 672.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 166,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.