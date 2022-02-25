Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 77,188 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 43.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,265,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

