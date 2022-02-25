Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.36

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.36 and traded as low as $26.66. Tecsys shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

