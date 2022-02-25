Teladoc Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.03).

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.66.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $246.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

