Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.45.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $246.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

