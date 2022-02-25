Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.77. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,852. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.94 and a 200 day moving average of $346.40. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.09.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

