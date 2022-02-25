Tellurian Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tellurian in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,361 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,240,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.