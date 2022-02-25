Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.19. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 222,017 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tellurian (TELL)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.