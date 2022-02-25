Terracoin Market Cap Tops $783,906.70 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $783,906.70 and approximately $501.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00775335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00215278 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00027842 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.