Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.73

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and traded as low as $30.37. Terumo shares last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 102,249 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

