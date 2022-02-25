Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $900.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $980.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $800.77 on Friday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $804.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $968.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $918.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.