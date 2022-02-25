Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN opened at $169.59 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

