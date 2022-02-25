Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Increases Dividend to $3.00 Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by 947.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $53.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $32.40 on Friday, reaching $1,065.90. 31,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,944. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,234.08.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.