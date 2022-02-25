Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,210 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.40 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Texas Roadhouse Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.