Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $2.76 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $177.85 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00008085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00175094 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 907,361,398 coins and its circulating supply is 879,251,423 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

