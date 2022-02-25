TG Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.60). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,140,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,115,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 279,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

