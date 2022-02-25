TG Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.60). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,140,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,115,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 279,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.