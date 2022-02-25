TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $9.84 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

