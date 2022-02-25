The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

AES has raised its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AES to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. 5,580,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,045,952. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. AES has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AES by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,140,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in AES by 775.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 96,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AES by 412.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AES by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AES by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

