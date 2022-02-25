The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stake Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.41% of AZEK worth $22,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,073,000 after purchasing an additional 542,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,618,000 after purchasing an additional 976,603 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,835,000 after acquiring an additional 312,205 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

In related news, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

