The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$92.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$88.80 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$74.16 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.36. The stock has a market cap of C$107.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7500004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

