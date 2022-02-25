The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after buying an additional 305,577 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,752,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.53.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

