The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Boeing by 653.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 10,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $198.43 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.