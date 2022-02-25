The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

Shares of BA stock opened at $198.43 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.22. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

