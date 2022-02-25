The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.13% of The Carlyle Group worth $22,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $95,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

CG stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,511,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

