The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.24. The China Fund shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 17,605 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15.
About The China Fund (NYSE:CHN)
The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.
