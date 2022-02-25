The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Price Tops $0.0382 on Exchanges

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $294,465.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.19 or 0.06843713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.12 or 0.99875628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047757 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,744,920 coins and its circulating supply is 96,683,401 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

