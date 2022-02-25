The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 173.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 987,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.05. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

