The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $294.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.53. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

