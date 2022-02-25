The Force Protocol (FOR) Hits Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00236662 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

