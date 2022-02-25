The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 142.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $343.14 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.46 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

