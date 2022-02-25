The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $119.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.
VMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cross Research dropped their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities reduced their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.
VMware stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in VMware by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 34,382 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.