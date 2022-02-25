The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $119.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cross Research dropped their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities reduced their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.

VMware stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in VMware by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 34,382 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

