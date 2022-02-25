The Home Depot, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.55 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD opened at $313.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.23 and its 200-day moving average is $363.01. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

