The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 53.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $308.34. 69,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,735. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.23 and its 200-day moving average is $363.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

