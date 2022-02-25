The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

NYSE HD opened at $315.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

