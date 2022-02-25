The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,291 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $19,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,386,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,200,000 after purchasing an additional 670,984 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.61%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

