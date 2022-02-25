The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Down 5.3%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.06.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

About The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.