The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Down 5.3%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.06.
About The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.