The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,548,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,359,000 after buying an additional 192,721 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,722,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,259,000 after buying an additional 154,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after buying an additional 82,253 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,878,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

