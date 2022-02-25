The Manitowoc Company, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Manitowoc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

MTW opened at $16.34 on Friday. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $572.57 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.